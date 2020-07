CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a Freightliner three miles north of Carl Junction on Wednesday, July 8, at 3:45 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened when the driver of the Freightliner hit Kenneth Anders, 71, in the roadway.

The driver was tested for alcohol. Next of kin have been notified. This Troop D’s 55 death this year.