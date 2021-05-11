Cardinals to increase capacity at Busch Stadium later this month

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have received approval from the city health department to increase capacity at Busch Stadium.

The new social distancing guidelines will nearly double the capacity at the ballpark, just in time for the Cardinals’ series against division rival the Chicago Cubs starting May 21.

“As more of our residents make the choice to become vaccinated, in tandem with the Cardinals leadership’s efforts to have stadium-goers follow COVID-19 safety protocols, we believe more fans can be allowed into Busch Stadium without impacting the critical work our community has done to limit the spread of SARS-COV2,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting health director for the City of St. Louis.

Seating pods will now be spaced a minimum of three feet apart in all directions.

Additional tickets are now on sale for the Cardinals-Cubs series on the May 21-23 weekend. Tickets can be purchased at Cardinals.com or by phone at 314-345-9000.

On-sale dates for June games will be determined and announced later.

Policies and protocols that have been in place since the start of the season will remain to ensure the health and safety of fans, employees, and players in 2021, including:

Socially-distanced seating : Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of three feet between seating pods in all directions.

: Guests will be seated in pods of four or less with a minimum distance of three feet between seating pods in all directions. Masks required : Masks are required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking.

: Masks are required at all times in all areas of the stadium, including the seating bowl, unless guests are actively eating and drinking. Mobile-only ticketing: All game tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark app, ensuring a touchless entry into the ballpark.

Cashless transactions : Concession stands, kiosks, and other retail transactions made in the stadium are cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards are available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium.

: Concession stands, kiosks, and other retail transactions made in the stadium are cashless and only offer credit and debit payment options. Debit cards are available for purchase using cash with no service fees at a limited number of locations inside the stadium. Bags not permitted : To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags are not permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical bags, diaper bags with a child or clutches/wristlets not exceeding 6″ x 8″. All exceptions must enter via the designated Inspection Lane at each gate.

: To reduce contamination and ensure touchless entry, bags are not permitted to be brought in to Busch Stadium, except for medical bags, diaper bags with a child or clutches/wristlets not exceeding 6″ x 8″. All exceptions must enter via the designated Inspection Lane at each gate. Designated entry gates: Guests will be directed to enter and exit the stadium through one of six designated entry gates to expedite the process and limit crowding at any one entrance. A designated entry gate will be noted on each ticket. Guests are not permitted to exit and re-enter the stadium.

Fans can view the full list of Busch Stadium policies and protocols for the 2021 season at cardinals.com/backatbusch.

Further, with the increase in capacity, the organization is looking to add more ushers and event staff at Busch Stadium. Interested candidates should visit cardinals.com/jobs to apply or learn more information.