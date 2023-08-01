SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash at Kearney and Grant has left a motorcyclist dead and two others injured.

The Springfield Police Department said the crash happened around 12:50 p.m.

An eastbound motorcycle hit the passenger side of a Nissan Rogue when the westbound Rogue made a left turn to go south, according to SPD.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died. SPD says he was wearing a helmet in the crash.

Two passengers inside the Rogue suffered minor injuries and were also transported to a local hospital.

The intersection at Kearney and Grant was closed in all directions while crews cleaned up the scene, but has since reopened to traffic.

SPD said they believe speed may have been a factor in this crash, but there are no signs of driver or rider impairment. The circumstances of the crash are under investigation and SPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 417-864-1810, by making an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS or online at p3tips.com.