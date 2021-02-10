Car-Fi has new enclosure to protect donated coats from weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For four years, Car-Fi has donated coats to those less fortunate. But the weather hasn’t always cooperated with its outdoor coat drive.

Thankfully, as it gets colder and wet outside, the store has an enclosure as its new feature.

In the past, some people who picked up a coat got sick from wearing one because it was wet. Having the enclosure will help keep the coats dry and offer access to helpful resources around town.

“I love to give, and it’s a blessing to God to help the homeless, especially,” Pat Johnson who has donated coats to Car-Fi for three years said. “And, if I can help keep them warm, help them in any way, I’d love to do that.

“I clean houses and I have people that give me stuff and they know that I’ll find a home for it. I just care about other people. Even when I was little, I remember, 16, I was donating my money, my allowance. I’ve always just had the care to want to help others.”

People like her try to do the same, but drive organizer Reba Brew says the weather gets in the way.

“I’ve had to come out and get coats that were wet out here and take them out to the warehouse to dry them off,” Brew said. “I’ve had people that have come in the store asking for help that have been out here in the rain that was sopping wet.”

Thanks to a new enclosure outside the store, those may not be issues anymore.

“A friend of my husband just kind of heard about what we were doing and he gave us this gift anonymously. It was just a beautiful, wonderful thing,” Brew said.

The add-on has allowed Car-Fi to work together with the connecting grounds.

“We kind of help supplement all of what Reba is doing here,” Director of The Connecting Grounds Andrea Natal said. If she has any extra needs that we might have, jackets, gloves, stuff like that, anything that she needs. If we have access we kind of share anything that we’ve got.”

Natal says a lot of people in Springfield need this resource.

“We come across 50, 60 individuals on a nightly basis that are giving us calls out for warm coats,” Natal said. “We want to make sure that anyone that’s able to be able to, put jackets out like this, put socks, put beanies, put gloves, especially in the next week or so with the weather coming up.”

Car-Fi has also added a couple of posters to its enclosure. One talks about the services the connecting grounds offers and when it’s open, and another shares where and when people can get a meal.