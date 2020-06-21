Car and bike show held to raise money for Officer Priebe’s recovery

OZARK, Mo. — Hundreds of people gathered in Ozark today for live music, a car and bike show, and a silent auction, all to raise money for Officer Priebe on his road to recovery.

Nearly 100 cars were on display.

“I just wanted to do something to show appreciation for the thin blue line, in particular, Officer Priebe and his family,” participant Greg Clanton said. “Just a tragedy with what happened and just wanna do my part.”

“You can’t help but get in involved in it,” participant John Herd said. “Another person that has worn a uniform, you gotta back it up.”

The fundraiser was hosted by the Vineyard Market and Cafe B-29.