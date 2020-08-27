Cape Girardeau prepares for Hurricane Laura remnants

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo – Cape Girardeau is expected to see wind and rain remnants from Hurricane Laura this week. City officials are monitoring weather forecasts closely.

The assistant emergency management director for the Cape Girardeau Fire Department is Jessica Sexton. She said 40-mph winds will be possible later this week. Sexton said current models do not indicate flash flooding will be a problem but warns anyone traveling through the area to be alert for weather forecast changes.

“There might also be embedded, stronger thunderstorms,” said Sexton. “If you have things that are easily lofted by wind in your yard, you might consider taking care of that now.”

She said the Cape Girardeau Public Works department has been taking actions to minimize flash flooding risks.

“They’ve already had crews going out looking at our lower-lying areas of town where streams cross or where there are drainage ditches and drain grates, making sure that those are clear from debris and making sure they’re ready to take on any water.”

She hopes anyone encountering water cover a road will heed the advice of the familiar phrase, turn around don’t drown.