Candidates for upcoming election face off in debate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– With only a few days before the election, candidates for Springfield Mayor and four city council seats took to the debate stage on Sunday, March 28.

The council seats are open are General Seat A, General Seat B, Zone 1 and Zone 4.

Candidates were asked questions by Jason Wert and Don Louzader of KWTO. Some of the main topics covered were COVID-19 recovery, property zoning, crime, police staffing, and education.

In addition to the council seats, the mayoral candidates — Incumbent Ken McClure and challenger Marcus Aton spoke about why they are the right choice for your vote.

“I am running for reelection to see us through to our economic recovery, ” said McClure. “I take that responsibility very seriously. I am committed to ensuring a transparent, data-driven recovery especially for our small businesses.”

“When I was watching the city council meeting, I saw too often that they came into their meetings already knowing how they wanted to vote,” said Aton. “It seemed too often that they had much influence from special interest groups. For a town that’s got so many small businesses, I think we really need to prioritize our small business much more than the council has been.”

Candidates running in the April 6, 2021 election:



Mayor of Springfield

Ken McClure

Marcus Aton

Council Member for Zone 1

Angela Romine

Isabelle Jimenez Walker

Council Member for Zone 4

Matthew Simpson

Craig Kauffman

Jean Kalapathy

Council Member General Seat A

Alexander Aton

Justin Burnett

Randy Allen

Heather Hardinger

Council Member General Seat B