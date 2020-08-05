Candidates Confirmed: What’s next for Parson and Galloway

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As the Aug. 4 primary comes to an end, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and State Auditor Nicole Galloway advance in their respective runs toward the Governor’s Office. But what are their policies? What do they believe?

Here’s a comprehensive look at the platforms and priorities of your two leading gubernatorial candidates.

Gov. Mike Parson

According to the Governor Parson’s official website, he’s prioritizing the following issues.

Increasing Education and Job Training Opportunities: Gov. Parson says he’s made investments towards providing Missourians new education and training necessary to meet future demand.

Safer Communities: For some time now, Missouri’s Governor has made it clear he plans to crack down on violent crime across the state. It’s an issue Parson, a former Polk County Sheriff, says is on the rise.

Infrastructure: Parson says he’s making state road maintenance, and the upkeep of bridges, ports, and waterways another top priority. He mentions making key investments in transportation, water resources, levee rehabilitation, and rural broadband.

Government Reform: Gov. Parson says he wants to incentivize efficient government performance. He also wants to focus on improving budget discipline.

Auditor Nicole Galloway:

The following priority platforms are laid out on Nicole Galloway’s official website.

Police Regulations & Fighting Racial Inequality: Galloway says she believes Missouri’s Black lives matter. She says she will take action by banning police knee holds and chokeholds. She plans to also require body camera devices.

COVID-19: Galloway says she would call on the state to suspend terminations from public assistance and develop short-term loans for small businesses. She recommends the state require health insurers to waive out-of-pocket costs with COVID-19 testing and treatment and use federal relief dollars to offset the cost.

Safer Communities: Galloway mentions working to add universal background checks and permits for weapons purchases and expanding community programs that intervene to stop violent crime.

Revitalize Rural Communities: Galloway says she’s interested in expanding rural broadband and creating jobs in rural Missouri. Galloway says she plans to focus on creating jobs outside of Missouri’s four largest counties, restore rural health care through Medicaid expansion, and recruit health professionals to underserved communities, and more.

Government Reform: Galloway says she’ll demand state agencies and officials conduct business with maximum government transparency.

Economy: Galloway says she plans to create and expand workforce development opportunities, create an incentive strategy to bring new business into Missouri.

Family Healthcare: Galloway plans to restore coverage for eligible Medicaid recipients, expand Medicaid, expand paid family leave to 12 weeks, and more.