PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 13-year-old girl from Camdenton was air-lifted to a local hospital after an ATV crash on Saturday night.

According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened when the girl, riding a 1997 Yamaha Timberwolf, hit a pothole in the road.

The girl lost control of the ATV and it flipped, throwing her off the vehicle.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on National Forest Service Road 1576 about 1.2 miles north of Highway T near Doolittle.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District and Phelps Health EMS initially responded to the incident and crews treated the girl until Phelps Health Air arrived.