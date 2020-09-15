Camdenton COVID-19 case sends over 50 staff and students home due to potential exposure

CAMDENTON, Mo.- 38 students and 16 staff members at Dogwood Elementary have been sent home after a potential exposure with a positive case of COVID-19.

Rhonda Franken, Health Services Coordinator for the Camdenton School District, says the case is from a section of the school called Emerald Springs. That area has been closed off from the rest of the school.

Franken says school officials are working with the students who were exposed to set up virtual learning options.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

