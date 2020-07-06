Camdenton Aquatic Center closed after pool staff exposed to COVID-19

Courtesy: Camdenton Aquatic Center

CAMDENTON, Mo- The City of Camdenton has announced the Camdenton Aquatic Center will be closed until further notice due to a poll staff being exposed to COVID-19.

According to a press release from the city, the city is unaware of any close contact the part-time employee, who serves as a lifeguard, had with citizens at the pool.

The person worked as a lifeguard on July 2, 3, and 4.

“The employee is being tested. In order to ensure the safe operation of the facility, we will not re-open until we have those test results. We will be continuing our cleaning efforts and will perform an additional deep cleaning prior to re-opening,” the release states.

The city says any swimming lessons at the pool will be rescheduled or refunded.

