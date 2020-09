CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is dead after hitting a tree with her vehicle, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The MSHP reports that on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 5:15 p.m., Crystal Lewis, 40, was driving eastbound on Twin Rivers Point. She then crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lewis was not wearing a safety device, according to MSHP.

Next of kin have been notified.