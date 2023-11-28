CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop near Lake of the Ozarks ended in the arrest of a woman for drugs and paraphernalia.

According to a release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Trisha R. Ashford of Lake Ozark was stopped near the Village of Four Seasons.

While searching Ashford’s car, a deputy found narcotics and paraphernalia. CCSO deputies later executed a search warrant at Ashford’s home in Lake Ozark.

Law enforcement seized around 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, several controlled substance pills and about 90 grams of cocaine packaged in a manner consistent with distribution.

CCSO also found other paraphernalia often used to distribute drugs, including pipes, digital scales, and hundreds of new and unused baggies. Used baggies containing methamphetamine residue were also found, along with a .38 caliber revolver and over $3,000.

Ashford was arrested and online records show she is charged with:

One felony count of delivery of controlled substance

Three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance

One misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Ashford is currently being held in the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and is held on a $75,000 bond.