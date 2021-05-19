Camden County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect who severely beat 70-year-old woman

EDWARDS, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who beat a 70-year-old woman who was severely beaten during a burglary in progress.

On May 18th at 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000th block of Lick Creek Road in Edwards, Missouri to the 70-year-old female who was beaten.

When deputies arrived they talked to the victim who said, she came home after walking her dog and went downstairs and was assaulted.

The victim said she had never seen the suspect before.

The Sheriff’s Office reports because of her injuries she was not able to call anyone and was found by a neighbor who was requested by a family member to check on her.

The victim was then taken to the Lake Regional Hospital and life-flighted to Columbia University. Deputies are working to identify and locate the suspect.

If you have any information the Camden County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call 573-346-2243.