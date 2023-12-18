CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Camden County school resource officer has been charged with promoting and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), according to court documents.

Darrin M. Skinner of Camdenton has been charged with 14 felonies, including two counts of possession of child pornography and 12 counts of second-degree promotion of child pornography.

A probable cause statement from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) says Skinner was employed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as a school resource officer when CCSO’s investigation began in June 2023.

Skinner’s cell phone was seized and searched in August 2023, after CCSO detectives received an online tip about suspected child pornography. At that time, documents say no images were found on the device, but Skinner admitted to receiving images of girls between 14 and 15 years old in online chats. He denied sending images to anyone.

Investigators found an additional online account belonging to Skinner, where 18 images were found in user chats between Skinner and others. Documents say that the girls in the images ranged in age from two to 16 years old, and were sent between October 2020 and June 2022.

Skinner is currently being held in Camden County Jail.