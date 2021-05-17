Camden County prosecutor announces arrest in 1984 cold case

CAMDENTON, Mo. — The Camden County prosecutor announced an arrest has been made for a 36-year-old cold case involving the death of a Camdenton woman.

Authorities have arrested Larry Gene Hicks, 78, in Lousiana for the death of Diana Lukosius. Hicks faces a second-degree murder charge.

Lukosius, 30, was a dental hygienist who was beaten to death and abandoned in Camelot Estates.

According to Camden County Prosecuting Attorney J. Caleb Cunningham, Hicks made admissions that implicated him in the murder on Friday, May 14.

Camden County authorities worked with Saint Mary’s Parish to find Hicks in Louisana, where he is currently in custody under a $100,000 bond.