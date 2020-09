CABOOL, Mo. — One man is dead after hitting a tree on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol

Around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Stewart Pringle, 47, was heading northbound on Highway 181 five miles south of Cabool when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. He was later pronounced dead.

MSHP reports that he was not wearing his safety device and that his car was totaled.

Next of kin have been notified.