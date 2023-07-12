SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The possibility of a new development on Commercial Street created heated conversation at Monday night’s city council meeting.

During that meeting, some members of the community expressed support while others voiced opposition to the project due to potential parking issues.

In recent years the city of Springfield has worked to improve parking along C-Street, adding more than 100 parking spaces.

Now, the new development is making parking a concern yet again.

Vecino Group is seeking approval to exceed current regulations for new projects along Commercial Street by constructing the Sankofa development in Springfield.

The development would include 42 affordable housing units and five commercial retail spaces.

Some nearby businesses say the development is an exciting change but may make it more difficult for customers to find parking in front of their stores.

Others say sacrificing parking could lead to positive outcomes.

“I love both sides. I see the historic perspective of keeping everything the way that it is,” said Madi Taylor, shop manager at Sunset. “And I love that we get to be in that community where that is a value. But also think there’s a great, great possibility of bringing in new people with the new build.”