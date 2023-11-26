SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Historic Commercial Street District kicked off the holiday season with its own tree-lighting ceremony.

“I think just with the history of C-Street and it improving over time, I think it’s a really good way to really have a really big imprint on a child’s life and them growing up,” said Angela Duran, Community Improvement Coordinator for the C-Street Community Improvement District (CID). “They’re able to create memories here on C-Street and then come back and enjoy and have dinner and shopping, but they get to experience a very special, intimate event on C-Street.”

The Nov. 25 event was sponsored by the C-Street CID, which is dedicated to preserving and restoring Commercial Street.

This was the second annual tree lighting and attendance this year exceeded last year’s.

Attendees had hot cocoa made by Santa’s elves and Santa himself was there taking pictures with kids.

“The singing was wonderful and Santa is adorable but the tree lighting just lights a little special part in my heart that says it’s time for the holidays now,” said attendee Tim Miano. “I think any time we have a chance to bring people together around a shared cause, it’s great for our community, it’s great for the neighborhoods and it’s great for the city.”