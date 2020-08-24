Butterfly fountain stolen from Roston Native Butterfly House recovered

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A solar-powered butterfly fountain that was stolen from the Roston Native Butterfly House was found by two park visitors who noticed it in a wooded area of the Springfield Botanical Gardens.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, a thief broke into the butterfly house on Aug. 20. They stole pruning shears, rose bush, several ceramic frogs, a net enclosure full of cocoons and live moths and the six-inch tall “Troll’s Cottage Bubbler” fountain.

The next day, two park visitors stumbled across the fountain in a wooded area. Neither realized that it was stolen property but when they later saw a news article about the break-in, they notified park officials of the fountain’s location.

None of the other items have been recovered but a volunteer for the butterfly house says that whoever has the moth cocoons and live moths should leave it open outside and let them emerge on their own.