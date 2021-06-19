Butterfly Festival celebrates pollinators for 12th year

A monarch butterfly in Vista, Calif. The number of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has plummeted to a new record low, putting the orange-and-black insects closer to extinction. A recent count by the Xerces Society recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies, a massive decline from the millions of monarchs that in 1980s clustered in trees from Marin County to San Diego County. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Friends of the Garden’s Butterfly Festival returned to Springfield on Saturday, marking the 12th year of celebrating pollinators.

The event was held at the Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park and began from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event featured a variety of activities, performances, and vendors. Friends of the Garden has partnered with the Springfield-Greene County Park Board and Master Gardeners of Greene County.

The free event also featured Master Gardeners of Greene County’s educational program for children, Young Sprouts in the Garden.

People can visit the Roston Native Butterfly House and Caterpillar petting zoo to get an up-close look at the butterfly and moth cycles.