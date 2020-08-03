Burrell Behavioral Health, MSU partner to provide tuition assistance for students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In an effort to help mental health and social work employees further their education, a partnership between a local mental health clinic and a university is providing tuition help for students getting Master’s degrees.

In this tuition assistance program with the partnership between Burrell Behavioral Health and Missouri State University, each employee will receive $10,000 to help them complete their master of social program.

Matt Lemmon, director of communications at Burrell, said this year they are awarding four of their employees the tuition assistance program.

“The whole concept behind that really is to grow the future of behavioral health providers and leadership from within,” Lemmon said.

Lemmon and Dr. Michele Day with MSU’s School of Social Work, say this assistance program is to help employees get a higher degree in behavioral health.

“We are always looking for ways to help students support their study so this was a really good bit of news,” Day said. “We’ve been working together on this idea for a while, and to see it come to fruition was very exciting.”

“We’ve got a number of people who start out in maybe a community support position, who really want to get that Master’s-level degree, and the partnership with Missouri State is a really great option for them to be able to get that,” Lemmon said.

“It’s really exciting that we have some tuition support for mental health professionals, social workers work in an amazing amount of settings even with Burrell, there’s a variety of settings just with that one agency where they have integrated care,” Day said. “This is the first time I’m aware of anything in our area that’s so focused on mental health. It’s very timely even since 2015, there was a community-wide study about mental health needs in our area.”

“Throughout the country, we simply can’t hire enough people to work in behavioral health, there’s a huge shortage in the industry, it’s a huge huge need,” Lemmon said.

And they also have specific application instructions if you’re interested.

To see if you are eligible to apply for this tuition assistance program, there is a list of criteria at Missouri State University’s School of Social Work website.