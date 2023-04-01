MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A burglary suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting early April 1.

According to a Facebook post by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired at two deputies near Fairgrounds Road and Mystical Lane. The deputies returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times.

Deputies called for emergency medical personnel and the suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the two deputies was injured.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to conduct an independent investigation. According to the post, both of the deputies have been placed on administrative leave and are cooperating with the investigation.

