BUFFALO RIVER, Ar. – Buffalo National River is celebrating its 50th anniversary as America’s First National River.

“There were so many different thoughts and opinions about what should happen to the Buffalo River. Should it be turned into a dam?” said Buffalo National River Public Information Officer Cassie Branstetter.

“Should it be kept in a natural state with private land right around the edges of it? Or should over 95,000 acres be turned into public land owned by every single person in our nation?” says Branstetter. She says with the success of the White River dams, there was a big push for Buffalo for flood control.

But in the end, on March 1, 1972, the Buffalo National River was signed into law as a piece of public land.

According to their website, Buffalo National River was originally designated to conserve the unique scenic and scientific features of the area, while preserving as free-flowing an important segment of the Buffalo River for the enjoyment of future generations.

From February 25th to March 1st, 2022, the park is celebrating with the public. Here is a list of the activities you can do this historic weekend celebration:

March 1, 2022: Science Symposium at North Arkansas College

June 9-12, 2022: Art in the Park Weekend

June 9, 2022: Student Film Fest at the Kenda Drive-in

June 10, 2022: Folk Story Telling Night at the Buffalo Point Campground Amphitheater

June 11, 2022: Music Festival at Tyler Bend

June 12, 2022: The Chinelos Morelenses Unidos en Arkansas, A Mexican American Dance group from Springdale

October 8 & 9, 2022: Park RX Weekend

October 8, 2022: “Yoga in the Park” at the Steel Creek and the Buffalo Point campgrounds

October 8, 2022: Moon Party at the Tyler Bend Pavilion

October 9, 2022: Naturalization Ceremony at the Ozark Campground Pavilion

