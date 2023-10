LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A Buffalo man is dead after a crash east of Lebanon.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 30 on U.S. Route 66, eight miles east of Lebanon.

Christopher C. Yardley, 34, was walking across the road when he was hit by a westbound Subaru Outback.

Yardley was taken by helicopter to a Springfield hospital where he later died from his injuries.

This is MSHP Troop I’s 26th fatal crash in 2023.