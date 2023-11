DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A Buffalo man was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says the accident happened around 1:14 a.m. on Highway H, four miles east of Buffalo.

A 2003 Lexus SUV, driven by 37-year-old Christopher J. Amrose, ran off the right side of the road and flipped. The car hit a ditch and Amrose was ejected.

Amrose was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 125th fatality in 2023.