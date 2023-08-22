DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Buffalo man for failing to register as a sex offender.

A release from DCSO said deputies arrested 56-year-old Travis Tosh on August 16 after being notified that Tosh was living and working at Endeavor House, a sober living and recovery facility in Buffalo.

Deputies found Tosh had registered as a sex offender in Polk County in June 2023, and was listed on that registration as unemployed with no volunteering status and living at an address in Halfway.

During his interview with DCSO, Tosh admitted he as staying overnight an average of 10 nights each month and volunteering at Endeavor House, while using the name “Travis Wade” to avoid his previous record.

DCSO said Tosh has previous convictions in Taney County for failing to register as a sex offender.

Tosh is required to register due to a conviction from 2006 for multiple counts of possession of child pornography in Jackson County, Missouri. The victims in those cases were all under the age of 17.

Online court documents show Tosh is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond and charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a felony in Missouri.