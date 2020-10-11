Buck Taylor to sell his watercolor paintings at Silver Dollar City

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City has brought back a silver screen legend to feature his artwork of the classic TV series “Gunsmoke” and “The Way of the Cowboy.”

2020 marks the 15th year that Buck Taylor will be selling his watercolor paintings to fans across the Ozarks.

Taylor’s claim to fame came back in the 1950s when he started playing the character, Newly, on “Gunsmoke.”

Since then, the National Cowboy Hall of Famer has played lead roles in movies like “Tombstone” and “Cowboys vs Aliens.” Taylor now stars in the TV show “Yellowstone” alongside Kevin Costner.

He says his inspiration for his paintings comes from his life as an actor, as well as his admiration for cowboys and the old west.

“Television, movies take you places,” Taylor said. “So does artwork. It takes you to a different area, different zone… Relieves you of whatever is happening now. It takes you someplace else that you can travel to and make you feel better.”

Buck Taylor will be selling his cowboy artwork to guests at Silver Dollar City through Oct. 31.