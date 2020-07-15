Bring Broadway to Branson campaign

BRANSON, MO- One local woman has started a campaign to bring Broadway shows to Branson.

Melissa Taillon has loved theatre shows since she was young, thanks in part to her father’s stage lighting business. “I actually grew up in the industry. His headquarters was in Hollister, and he serviced all of the theatres in Branson. He would take me to a lot of the shows and teach me about how things work.”

The Missouri State University grad majored in theatrical lighting design and has worked on shows like “Legally Blonde” and “The Little Mermaid.”

Even though she has only begun this campaign this week, she says her goal is to get a Broadway show to perform in Branson by 2023.