Brian Calfano shares how Trump testing positive for COVID-19 will impact the election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Political Analyst Dr. Brian Clafnao weighs in on what President Trump being diagnosed with COVID-19 means for the rest of the election season.

Calfano also mentions that this is not the first time a president has undergone serious health issues while in office.

“Presidents have actually gone under anesthesia while holding office. They handed off power temporarily to the vice president. Both Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush did that,” says Calfano.

He says this scenario in the modern presidency, Trump having COVID-19 will throw a kink in his plans. Brian also says the conversations are now shifting from issues in the campaigns for both Trump and Biden to Trump’s health, forcing Joe Biden off the front page.

“Any of the scrutiny that Biden would have been under is now going to be taken off of him and placed on Trump and the next sort of information from the White House on the condition of the president,” says Calfano.