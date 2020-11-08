Breast cancer survivor wins car giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A special moment in Springfield today.

“Carrie, for your love and sacrifice, and your giving heart and spirit … we want to present this to you. On behalf of R&R Tire Express and Tire, this is for you.”

Breast cancer survivor Carrie Hodges won a Buick Encore from RNR Tire Express.

In the past, RNR Tire has focused its car giveaways on mothers, but it decided to change things up this year by honoring breast cancer fighters and survivors.

“Don’t lose hope,” Hodge said. “The Lord is your source and your strength. And focus on the truth and not the circumstances. For you’re loved… you’re loved”

Carrie thought she was sitting next to the other finalists in the giveaway but everyone in the room already knew she was the winner.

Her family was even there to surprise her.