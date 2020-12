SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The three biggest health care agencies in the Springfield-Greene County area are hosting a news conference and fielding questions regarding vaccine distribution.

The event, streamed live on Ozarksfirst.com and Facebook, kicked off at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

The news conference coincided a voting window recognized by the FDA, during which members of the FDA determined whether to grant emergency approval to a vaccine engineered by Pfizer pharmaceutical.