JOPLIN, Mo. — Three officers were wounded along with a suspect after a gunfight erupted early Tuesday afternoon in Joplin.

Police said it started in the Buckle parking lot where shots were first fired at police.

This gunfight moved to 9th and Connecticut and later into Laura Lane with shots being exchanged between officers and the suspect for the duration. Residents living near Geneva Ave & E 9th St. could hear the gunshots move into their neighborhood and observed from their homes.

Three officers were shot during the encounter. They have all been transferred to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown to us at this time. The suspect was also taken to a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The investigation has since been turned over to Missouri State Highway Patrol. A press briefing tomorrow morning will begin at 9 AM at Joplin City Hall.

A prayer vigil has been scheduled for 7 PM tonight at Cunningham Park for JPD officers.

“Sen. Bill White has asked the Senate to take a moment of silence for this incident in his home district. #moleg” via Emily Manley Twitter.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.