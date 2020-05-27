BREAKING: Bomb threat in Republic causes Wal-Mart evacuation

Ozarks First does not typically report bomb threats. This one, however, has caused a public inconvenience and has resulted in multiple concerned viewers reaching out to the station. For that reason, we are choosing to inform the public on this issue.

UPDATE: According to the public informations officer in Republic, Mike Landis, an employee of the Walmart is now in custody.

Police are continuing to sweep the building, there is no confirmation on how long the sweep will take.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Wal-Mart shoppers and employees were forced to leave the retailer’s location in Republic after a bomb threat came in around 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

The threat was confirmed by the City of Republic. An investigation into the validity of the threat is underway.

Ozarks First has a crew on the way to wait for further information. Right now people can be seen standing in the parking lot, while authorities prep to sweep the building.