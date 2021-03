BREAKING BASKETS (KOLR10) — Did your favorite NCAA team lose before making it to the Elite Eight? Is your bracket already busted? That’s ok! Give it another go with KOLR10’s Breaking Baskets.

Watch eight members of the KOLR10/OzarksFox News teams compete in this down-to-the-wire shootout. And don’t forget to catch the next round every day between March 29 and April 5.

In this season opener, Heather Lewis takes on Frances Lin and you’re going to want to watch to the end. It’s a real nail-biter.