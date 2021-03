BREAKING BASKETS (KOLR10) — Here we go again! Round 1 continues with Game 2 between two of the baddest ballers on the KOLR10/Ozarks Fox news team: Ozarks Fox Anchor Sarah Scarlett and KOLR10 Reporter David Chasanov.

Keep up with Breaking Baskets and keep an eye out for new episodes every day between March 29 and April 5.