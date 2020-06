SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Police say the Central Bank of the Ozarks, on 2501 North Kansas Expressway, was robbed on the morning of Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Police say the suspect handed the teller a note but no gun was displayed. Money was taken from the bank, it’s not confirmed how much was taken.

Police say he was last seen fleeing on foot heading north bound.

The police also went into Panera to gather surveillance. The FBI is consulting.