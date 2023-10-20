SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and today, you can help families and individuals in the Ozarks by attending an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet.

The 24th annual Boobapalooza for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO) kicked off at 6 a.m. at Coyote’s Adobe Cafe in Springfield.

The event runs until 10 a.m., and all of the money collected today will be donated to the BCFO, who since 2000 have helped local people with expenses like food, medical bills, rent and more.

Nearly one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. While it is most common for women, it can affect anyone.

For $10, you can enjoy the breakfast buffet and Boobapalooza t-shirts are also available. You can also purchase a $10 raffle ticket that gives you a chance to win a pair of diamond earrings and a diamond ring.

Kevin and Chris of 98.7 The Dove will be broadcasting live from the event from 6-10 a.m.