Branson’s face mask ordinance is set to expire in 60 days

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to set the end date for Branson’s face mask ordinance to May 24, 2021.

Branson Mayor, Edd Akers, sponsored this ordinance because:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown a significant decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases since late 2020 for Missouri and is forecasting a continued decline as of March 17, 2021.

As of March 17, 2021, 20.0% of Missouri, 13.8% of Taney County, and 17.5% of Stone County residents have initiated COVID-19 vaccination.

The CDC has provided their Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated people, which relax the use of face coverings and physical distancing for those individuals that are fully vaccinated.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced moving to Phase 3, which will open vaccine eligibility to all Missouri adults, citing significant increases in vaccines coming to the state.

The board members were split on the decision with some arguing it follows the statewide vaccination plan. Others argued it’s not necessary to add an end date without the final case numbers.

The city of Branson is still encouraging local businesses to mandate their own safety requirements for staff and customers. The City of Branson also encourages residents and businesses to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine through

the Taney County Health Department

The Branson Board of Aldermen voted to mandate face coverings in public spaces on July 28, 2020. The Board then voted to extend the face covering mandate on September 8, 2020, and

again on October 13, 2020.