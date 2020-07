BRANSON, Mo.– The Branson Board of Alderman announced they will hold a special public meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Branson City Hall council chambers, located at 110 W. Maddux St.

The meeting will discuss Chapter 58 of the Branson Municipal Code which includes face coverings, public spaces, and the spread of communicable diseases.

They meeting will be live streamed at www.bransonmo.gov and on Facebook.