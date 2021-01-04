Branson woman sues Walmart, claiming her tricycle was not properly assembled

BRANSON, Mo.- A Branson woman who crashed while on a tricycle is now suing Walmart.

According to the lawsuit, the woman purchased the tricycle in 2015 from the Walmart on Branson Hills Parkway. The tricycle was only partially assembled so she had a Walmart employee finish the assembly.

The lawsuit says she was riding her bike down a hill and her breaks were not working, so she turned abruptly and crashed face-first into the pavement.

The lawsuit alleges the woman suffered cuts, bruises, a broken nose, and a traumatic brain injury. The woman says the brain injury still causes severe headaches and other complications.

According to the Springfield News-Leader, the lawsuit claims the Walmart employees were not trained on how to properly assemble the bikes.