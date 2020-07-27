Branson to hold second meeting over possible mask ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson may be the next city to join the list requiring masks.

The Branson Board of Aldermen will meet once again on Tuesday, July 28, to discuss the city’s masking ordinance.

The board originally met on July 16 but voted to postpone because they said the ordinance needed more work before it could be passed.

Here’s what the ordinance, if passed, currently requires from residents and visitors of Branson: