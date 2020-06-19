Branson to consider eliminating recycling center

BRANSON, MO- In a study session Thursday afternoon of the Branson Board of Alderman, they discussed the future of the Branson Recycling Center.

Before its closing this year due to Covid-19, the city had highlighted eliminating the local recycling center based on its yearly budget. As presented yesterday to the Alderman, the director of public works, Keith Francis, says that the city loses approximately $250,000 a year to keep the center open.

The recycling center is currently paid from city taxes, even though any person or business, regardless of city or state, may use the center at no cost.

Keith Francis then presented the Branson Board of Alderman with suggested plans of action that they will vote on in an official meeting sometime next month. “Don’t change, continue losing our approximately 250,000 per year out of our general fund. Close the recycle center, stop taking business away from the private industry. The city of Branson republic service who still desire to recycle could add recycling for approximately seven dollars a month. | You see in the big letters across the bottom, and if we had to rate this with our budgeting and stuff, staff would recommend closing this, closing the recycling center.”