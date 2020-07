BRANSON, Mo- The City of Branson is auctioning off several items no longer needed.

The auction started Wednesday, July 13 and will end Tuesday, August 4. Items include:

Ten vehicles

Electronics

Gaming systems

Tools

Variety of other items

The auction is hosted online via Purple Wave Auction. The city says instructions on how to register to bid are located on Purple Wave’s website. Additional questions should be directed to Purple Wave at 866-608-9283.