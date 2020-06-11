Branson theaters set to reopen by the end of June

BRANSON, Mo. – Many theaters have reopened since originally closing due to health and safety guidelines regarding COVID-19.

Some of the major theater shows that will be reopening by the end of June are Presleys’ Country Jubilee, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, and Legends In Concert.

Grand Country Music Hall reopened Wednesday night to a capacity audience. Heleena Campbell, the group sales manager for grand country music hall says their customers have made the new safety procedures easy to enforce.

“There’s a group of theater owners and managers that collectively as a community we came together to figure out what is the best scenario for our guests to keep them safe, to keep the safety of our staff along with our guests in mind. Following the CDC recommendations, you know it was a lot of research, but then once it was time to implement it, it was very smooth. I mean you walk around, people really know what to do. They are social distancing on their own. They are following the guidelines. They just want to have a good time.” Heleena Campbell

Our Jacob Blount will have the full story at 5 & 6 on KOLR10 News.