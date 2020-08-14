Branson residents still required to mask after judge denies temporary restraining order

BRANSON, Mo.– A judge in Branson decided to deny a request to temporarily halt the City of Branson’s recently-passed masking requirement.

The temporary restraining order that would’ve paused the masking mandate was formally made by, attorney and former Springfield City Councilwoman, Kristi Fulnecky.

Fulnecky, who represents several openly-anti-mask business owners, filed the lawsuit in early August.

Before weighing in on Friday, Judge Jeffery Merrell heard testimony from both Fulnecky and Cox Health’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shawn Usery, who served as a witness on behalf of Branson.

After considering arguments from both sides, Merrell blocked Fulnecky’s request.