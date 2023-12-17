BRANSON, Mo. — Police in Branson are searching for a runaway teen.

According to a Facebook post from the Branson Police Department, the girl was last seen just before noon on Dec. 17 near Loganberry Court. Police say she left a note with her intent to run away.

BPD’s post identifies her only as Brielle, and says she is believed to be traveling alone.

Brielle is approximately five feet, seven inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and hair, and was last ween wearing a navy and white striped sweater, whitewashed jeans with holes in them and was carrying a blue bag.

Police are asking who sees Brielle or has information on her whereabouts to call 911.