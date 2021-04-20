Branson Police Department gives tips on burglary prevention

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In the early morning hours on Monday, April 19, Branson police responded to a home near Rose O’Neil Drive after homeowners found a stranger inside their home. The suspect is now facing a first-degree burglary charge.

The investigation revealed the suspect entered several unlocked vehicles around the area and used the garage door opener to access the victim’s residence. The suspect is an 18-year-old female who had active warrants from Taney County Sheriff Department and Arkansas. The suspect was quickly arrested and booked into the Taney county jail after the initial call.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, car-related thefts are among the most common offenses requiring a police response. Most of these occur when the car is parked on the street or in the driveway of the home.

Also, residents should make sure that all doors in their house have a good working lock system. This includes the door leading from the garage to the house.

The Branson Police Department says a great way to prevent possible burglaries is to be involved in a neighborhood watch program.

“A lot of communities offer a community or neighborhood watch program,” said Darold Donathan, a Branson police officer. ” Great, great thing to get involved in if you live in a neighborhood, and it builds that relationship with not only your neighbors but your local police department.”

Click here for more tips on burglary prevention.