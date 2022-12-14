BRANSON, Mo. — After spending some time on administrative leave during an internal investigation, the Branson Police Department chief of police and a sergeant have resigned.

According to a press release from the City of Branson, former Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews and former Police Sergeant Pat Gray resigned from their positions on Monday, Dec. 12.

The release said that the two resigned prior to the completion of the formal investigation process and that city officials aren’t conducting any interviews with the media about the matter.

Matthews and Gray were placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing human relations investigation on Oct. 25. Matthews became the police chief in 2018.

The new chief of police will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 15.

KOLR10 previously submitted a Sunshine Law request for any complaints against the two employees, but the request was denied.

“These files are closed records,” commented the city’s human resources department.