BRANSON, Mo. — The city of Branson is opening a dedicated drop-off location for storm debris for one weekend only.

Residents can visit the Cooper Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant (2855 Fall Creek Road) on August 4 and 5 to drop off brush, limbs and other vegetation.

The center will be open from 7 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. both days.

The service is offered at no charge, but is only available to residents – not commercial vendors or properties.

City staff and community volunteers will be greeting visitors at the entrance of the facility to help direct traffic to the drop off site.